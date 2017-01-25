Man Utd defender makes unexpected early return

Commiserations to Eric Bailly, whose Ivory Coast side have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. pic.twitter.com/NWxs1v0h7Y — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 24, 2017

Manchester United’s defensive ranks will be unexpectedly bolstered by the early return of Eric Bailly.

The 22-year-old centre-back’s Ivory Coast team were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations last night following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in a game they needed to win in order to progress.

Bailly and his team-mates had drawn their first two group games against Togo and DR Congo.

Ivory Coast were the holders and expected to go a lot further in the tournament. If they had reached the final, Bailly would not have returned to Manchester until February 6 at the earliest.

United’s official Twitter account offered commiserations to their defender, but the truth is that he will be back much sooner than expected and could be available for this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Wigan Athletic.