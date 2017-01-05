Man Utd and Everton target Jose Fonte submits transfer request

Southampton captain Jose Fonte has submitted a transfer request and told the club he wants to leave.

Manchester United and Everton are both interested in signing the Portugal international, according to The Guardian .

Fonte’s formal transfer request was confirmed by Saints director of football Les Reed, who also claimed that – contrary to Fonte’s recent social media output – the centre-back had turned down offers to improve or extend his contract.

He told BBC Radio Solent : “He’s had several opportunities to improve the contract situation. He’s reserved his right not to do that.

“He’s made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer.

“That’s where we are at the moment, Jose wants to leave the club. He’s formally asked for a transfer.”

Fonte, aged 33, joined Southampton from Crystal Palace in 2010 and has so far made 288 appearances for the club. He has 18 months to run on his existing deal, which he signed in October 2015.

Last month, he wrote on Instagram to say that he had not rejected a new contract at St Mary’s in what he said was an effort to set the record straight.

Just to set the record straight I did NOT reject a new contract, in fact I have been informed by Southampton that they are NOT offering me a new contract. My focus is on Thursday helping us win the game! #wemarchon A photo posted by JOSE FONTE (@f6nte) on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:25am PST

Everton, managed by Fonte’s former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman, had an offer in the region of £7m for the Euro 2016 winner rejected last summer.