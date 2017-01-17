Man Utd extend full-back’s contract

Manchester United have extended right-back Antonio Valencia’s contract until June 2018.

The Red Devils have triggered a one-year extension option in the Ecuador international’s deal to keep him at Old Trafford beyond the end of the current season.

Valencia, aged 31, joined United from Wigan Athletic in 2009. He has made 271 appearances and scored 21 goals for the club to date.

Formerly a winger, he was converted to a full-back by previous boss Louis van Gaal and remains new manager Jose Mourinho’s first-choice right-back. He has made 18 Premier League appearance so far this season, and only a broken arm suffered last October has stopped him from making more.

Valencia last signed a contract in 2014, when he put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option for a fourth season. It is that option that United have taken up today.

He will be just over a month shy of his 33rd birthday when his contract expires.