Man Utd extend midfielder’s contract

Manchester United have extended midfielder Marouane Fellaini’s contract until June 2018, the club confirmed in a statement on its official website .

The Belgium international was due to be out of contract at the end of season, but United had the option to extend his deal by a further year. They have now taken up that option.

Fellaini, aged 29, joined the Red Devils from Everton in 2013. At that stage, he signed a four-year contract with the option for a fifth.

News of the extension clause being triggered comes just a couple of days after Fellaini’s goal against Hull City in this week’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford.

He celebrated that goal by running to the dugout to embrace manager Jose Mourinho, who has been a vocal supporter since taking charge.

Fellaini had been linked with a transfer away from United, most strongly to Serie A side AC Milan, in recent weeks.