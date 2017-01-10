Man Utd face Wigan Athletic in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United have been drawn against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.

After a comfortable 4-0 win over Reading at Old Trafford in last weekend’s third round tie, United have been rewarded with another home tie against lower league opposition.

They will host the Championship Latics on the weekend of January 28/29.

The tie is a rematch of Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge of United. They travelled to the DW Stadium for their first pre-season friendly ahead of the current campaign.

Mourinho and his side recorded a 0-2 victory on that occasion, with academy graduates Will Keane and Andreas Pereira on target.

Rivals Manchester City will be away at either Crystal Palace or Bolton Wanderers, while Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers if they can overcome Plymouth Argyle in a replay at Home Park.