Man Utd issue M1 traffic warning

If travelling to Old Trafford via the M1 tonight, please allow extra time as there are currently a number of delays on the route. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2017

Manchester United have opened themselves up to fun-poking from opposition fans after issuing a warning to fans travelling to the game on the M1 tonight.

The Red Devils are often accused – not least by neighbours Manchester City – of drawing their fanbase from outside Manchester and, specifically, from London and the south-east of England.

So United haven’t done themselves any favour by urging fans using that route to attend tonight’s EFL Cup semi-final against Hull City at Old Trafford to allow extra time to get to the stadium.

The M1 runs from London to Leeds. A stretch of the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire was closed today after a body was discovered on the carriageway, so anyone making the trip to Old Trafford from London or the Home Counties would probably face delays to their journey.