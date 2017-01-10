Man Utd and Man City vying for Kyle Walker and Danny Rose

Great team effort today. Well done Danny on your goal! #fullbacksunion 💪 pic.twitter.com/672jBZZMZk — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) December 18, 2016

Tottenham Hotspur full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are transfer targets for Manchester United and Manchester City, according to The Sun .

The two Manchester clubs are reportedly involved in a £60m battle to sign the England internationals.

Walker and Rose, both aged 26, have both signed new five-year contracts worth around £70,000-a-week at Spurs in recent months. It is highly unlikely that chairman Daniel Levy, who has tied down current first-team regulars to cover the period of the north London club’s move to their new stadium.

Nonetheless, United and City are reportedly prepared to bid around £30m for either player in an effort to convince Spurs to sell.

City have been tracking the pair for the past two years because Pep Guardiola had always planned to sign new full-backs and left-back Rose is his top target, the report claims.

Rose was signed from Leeds United for £1m in July 2007. Walker came to White Hart Lane from Sheffield United in a £9m joint-deal with Kyle Naughton in 2009.