Man Utd man joins Aston Villa on loan

.@SamJohnstone50 joins Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season and @ElgatoPereira1 returns to #MUFC after a spell with Belenenses. pic.twitter.com/Ox4MITBw9P — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Aston Villa on loan.

The 23-year-old was third-choice keeper at Old Trafford, but will spend the rest of the season in the Championship with Villa.

Manager Jose Mourinho recently confirmed that Johnstone would be allowed to leave during the current transfer window in search of regular playing time.

He will be vying with Pierluigi Gollini and Mark Bunn to establish himself as Steve Bruce’s first-choice keeper as Villa push for a playoff place and an immediate return to the Premier League.

Johnstone has never made a senior appearance for United, but has first-team experience from loan spells at Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End.

United’s Portuguese keeper Joel Castro Pereira has returned to Carrington after a loan spell in Portugal with Belenenses, which suggests he will provide cover for David De Gea and Sergio Romero for the remainder of the 2016/17 campaign.