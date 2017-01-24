Man Utd midfielder undergoing medical ahead of transfer

Manchester United youngster Sean Goss is having a medical at Queens Park Rangers ahead of a transfer to the Championship side, according to The Sun .

The 21-year-old is set to make a £500,000 move to Loftus Road before the close of the current transfer window.

The R’s are currently 17th in the Championship table after winning just two of their last 10 matches.

Goss joined United from Exeter City for an undisclosed fee in 2012. He has been a regular for the club’s under-18 and then the under-21 sides during his four-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, though injury problems have hampered his progress with the older age group.

He made the bench for a first-team game against Watford under Louis van Gaal in November 2015, but has never made a senior appearance for United and is set to leave without achieving that feat.

His passing game had earned comparisons to United stalwart Michael Carrick.