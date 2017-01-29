Man Utd to sell Wayne Rooney to China within a month

Manchester United will offload captain and record goalscorer Wayne Rooney to a Chinese Super League side before the end of next month, according to the Sunday Mirror .

China’s transfer window runs until February 28 and United are reportedly ready to do business before then.

Rooney, aged 31, is no longer a regular starter for United and Jose Mourinho is said to be happy for him to move on after 12-and-a-half years at Old Trafford. He has 18 months to run on his £300,000-a-week deal.

Several Chinese clubs are prepared to offer Rooney a contract worth £140m over the next three seasons. He would earn more in those three seasons that he has in his 17 years in the Premier League to date.

Rooney would become the world’s best paid player on £890,000-a-week, which would take him past the £650,000-a-week being pocketed by his former United team-mate Carlos Tevez.

Mourinho and the United hierarchy have given the prospective deal their approval.