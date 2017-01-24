Man Utd send good luck message ahead of match – but do they mean it?

Good luck to @EricBailly24 – his Ivory Coast side need a win v Morocco today (19:00 GMT) to reach the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages. pic.twitter.com/hu7yzShKo3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 24, 2017

Manchester United have issued a good luck message to defender Eric Bailly ahead of Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations clash with Morocco this evening.

But manager Jose Mourinho is unlikely to support the sentiment.

Bailly and his team-mates need a win from the match in order to progress to the knockout stages. If Ivory Coast lose or draw the game, the centre-back could be back at Carrington this week and available for selection in this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old, who joined United from Villarreal last summer in a £30m fee, has made 17 appearances so far this season.