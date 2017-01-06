Man Utd set to sign Victor Lindelof now dispute is settled

Manchester United can now complete the signing of defender Victor Lindelof after a dispute between his current club Benfica and former club Vasteras was resolved, according to Swedish newspaper Expressen .

Benfica and Vasteras were in disagreement over how much money would be due to the Swedish outfit after Lindelof’s move to Old Trafford.

Vasteras reportedly believed they were due a sell-on fee of £8m, but are now set to settle for a lower figure.

Chairman Bengt-Ake Nilsson speculated that United might have stepped in and offered to fulfil Benfica’s financial commitments to his club in order to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.

He says that whether or not they are footing the bill, United appear to have exerted some pressure to get the deal back on track.

Lindelof, aged 22, is a Sweden international who can operate at right-back or centre-back. He has been strongly linked with a switch to United for the last few weeks.