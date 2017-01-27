Man Utd stalwart praises support vs Hull as among the best he’s seen

Our support last night was as good as I've seen. Thank you.

Must be a few sore throats today I'd say… 🔴👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jjYtgkksat — Michael Carrick (@carras16) January 27, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick was full of praise for the club’s away support, who travelled to Hull City for last night’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

The Red Devils stalwart, who has been at Old Trafford for 11 years, said the atmosphere generated at the KCOM Stadium was as good as he has seen.

Considering the game was his 438th for the club and that in that time he has featured in plenty of Champions League and FA Cup semi-finals, he was clearly impressed.

He joked that a few United fans have probably got sore throats today.