Man Utd star hints that Victor Lindelof is signing

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has hinted that Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is on his way to the club.

The Sweden international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks and Bailly appears to believe that the deal will happen. He has spoken out about Lindelof’s prospective arrival, saying he hopes to get the chance to play alongside the 22-year-old.

Bailly, aged 22, told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen : “I hope to play with him. Hopefully he will help us.

“He is a very good player. He has great qualities and will certainly do it well if he comes to us.”

The United defender was speaking in Abu Dhabi, where he played for the Ivory Coast against Sweden in a friendly match yesterday. The friendly was a warm-up match for Les Elephants ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Lindelof, also aged 22, was not involved for Sweden, who named a second-string squad of young and inexperienced players for the match.

Bailly joined United from Spanish side Villarreal in the last transfer window. He has made 17 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions to date.