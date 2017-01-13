Man Utd star Paul #Pogba gets his own Twitter emoji ahead of Liverpool game

Ouloulou suis devenu un emoji👊🏾 thanks twitter for emojing me, let's
have fun and kick some ass at #pogba @manutd @Adidas #neverfollow pic.twitter.com/hDNy64AUpt
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 13, 2017
Social media site Twitter has bestowed an emoji upon Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
Now when users hashtag the France international’s surname, it is accompanied by a small cartoon of his head.
Ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash Liverpool, Pogba posted a video of a barber giving him the new monogrammed hairstyle – complete with bright yellow detailing – that he can be can be seen sporting in the emoji.
#POGBA pic.twitter.com/c1e9vGmrwH
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 13, 2017
Pogba will now be hoping to put in the sort of performance to make the kerfuffle worthwhile at Old Trafford on Sunday otherwise #Pogba could prove to be very popular with Liverpool fans.