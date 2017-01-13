Man Utd star Paul #Pogba gets his own Twitter emoji ahead of Liverpool game

Ouloulou suis devenu un emoji👊🏾 thanks twitter for emojing me, let's

have fun and kick some ass at #pogba @manutd @Adidas #neverfollow pic.twitter.com/hDNy64AUpt — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 13, 2017

Social media site Twitter has bestowed an emoji upon Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Now when users hashtag the France international’s surname, it is accompanied by a small cartoon of his head.

Ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash Liverpool, Pogba posted a video of a barber giving him the new monogrammed hairstyle – complete with bright yellow detailing – that he can be can be seen sporting in the emoji.

Pogba will now be hoping to put in the sort of performance to make the kerfuffle worthwhile at Old Trafford on Sunday otherwise #Pogba could prove to be very popular with Liverpool fans.