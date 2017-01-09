Man Utd star wins doping court case

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won a libel case after the former head of Sweden’s athletics team implied that he had used performance-enhancing drugs during his time at Juventus.

Ulf Karlsson was found guilty of aggravated libel against the Manchester United striker by a district court in Karlstad, Sweden, reports The Guardian .

The case relates to comments made by Karlsson during a panel discussion at a sports conference last April. He suggested Ibrahimovic, aged 35, must have used substances to bulk up as quickly as he did while playing for Juve.

The judge found that in the context of what was said Karlsson had given the impression that Ibrahimovic was doping during his time in Turin. The former Sweden international joined the Serie A giants from Ajax in 2004 and left in 2006. He was a Paris Saint-Germain player at the time the comments were made.

Karlsson, who was the head coach of Sweden’s national athletics team between 2001 and 2004, was ordered to pay a fine of SKr24,000 (£2,170).