Man Utd won’t be bidding for Victor Lindelof

Manchester United have not lodged a bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and will not be making one, according to the BBC .

BBC journalist Simon Stone, who reports on United and has reliable sources within the Old Trafford hierarchy, told Radio 5 Live that United would not be pursuing an attempt to sign the Sweden international.

He said United “have not bid and won’t be bidding”.

United have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old over the past couple of months. At one stage the deal looked like a formality and United fans tuned in to Benfica’s final game before the winter break to get a closer look at the player in what was tipped to be his final game for the Portuguese giants.

A subsequent hold up was reported to be down to a disagreement between Benfica and Lindelof’s former club Vasteras over a sell-on fee, but it now appears the delay might be more significant than that.