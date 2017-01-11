Man Utd won’t be bidding for Victor Lindelof

Manchester United have not lodged a bid for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and will not be making one, according to the BBC.
BBC journalist Simon Stone, who reports on United and has reliable sources within the Old Trafford hierarchy, told Radio 5 Live that United would not be pursuing an attempt to sign the Sweden international.
He said United “have not bid and won’t be bidding”.
United have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old over the past couple of months. At one stage the deal looked like a formality and United fans tuned in to Benfica’s final game before the winter break to get a closer look at the player in what was tipped to be his final game for the Portuguese giants.
A subsequent hold up was reported to be down to a disagreement between Benfica and Lindelof’s former club Vasteras over a sell-on fee, but it now appears the delay might be more significant than that.