Man Utd’s Paul Pogba responds to his Liverpool nightmare

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had a bit of a disaster against Liverpool yesterday.
The France international had put himself front and centre ahead of the game with a new haircut, a social media campaign promoting the new campaign, a Twitter emoji promoting himself and the haircut and a lot of pitchside adverts promoting the emoji and #Pogba.
His response was to stupidly handle the ball in the penalty area to concede the penalty that resulted in Liverpool’s opening goal.
Pogba was conspicuously quiet on social media after the game, but has now given his reaction. He used a different emoji and a different hashtag to reflect that it had not been his finest hour.