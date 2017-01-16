Man Utd’s Paul Pogba responds to his Liverpool nightmare

#💩happens… That's when we need be strong. I'm here, ready to fight and ready for the next one!!! I'd like to thank the supporters who are always there and keep believing in me. At least we did not lose. Never stop fighting 💪🏾 A photo posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had a bit of a disaster against Liverpool yesterday.

The France international had put himself front and centre ahead of the game with a new haircut, a social media campaign promoting the new campaign, a Twitter emoji promoting himself and the haircut and a lot of pitchside adverts promoting the emoji and #Pogba.

His response was to stupidly handle the ball in the penalty area to concede the penalty that resulted in Liverpool’s opening goal.

Pogba was conspicuously quiet on social media after the game, but has now given his reaction. He used a different emoji and a different hashtag to reflect that it had not been his finest hour.