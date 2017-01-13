Photo: Man Utd’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic named player of the month for December

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won the Premier League player of the month award for December.

The Swedish international was presented with a trophy and you can see him posing with it in the photo above.

Ibrahimovic, aged 35, secured the accolade by scoring five Premier League goals last month, which was more than any other player.

He started the month with a lob in the draw at Everton, before scoring a late winner at Crystal Palace. He scored twice in the win over West Bromwich Albion and was on the scoresheet again in the Boxing Day victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford.