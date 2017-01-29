Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Jesse Lingard preview Man Utd vs Wigan

Manchester United face Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford in today’s FA Cup fourth round.
The Red Devils host a Latics side managed by former United reserve team boss Warren Joyce.
In the build-up to the game, United academy products who played in Joyce’s teams have been previewing the tie.
Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Jesse Lingard all discussed going up against Joyce and the game in general.
Manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that Tuanzebe will make his first-team debut in today’s game.
Click play to hear what Rashford, Tuanzebe and Lingard had to say.