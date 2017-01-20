Memphis Depay announces transfer from Man Utd to Lyon

Memphis Depay has completed his move from Manchester United to Olympique Lyonnais.

The Netherlands confirmed his transfer to Lyon by sharing a photo of a huge lion tattoo on his back and writing in French: “We are Olympique Lyonnais.”

Lyon followed up by sharing a photo of Depay posing in front of the club crest. They announced that the 22-year-old would be officially presented at their training centre later this afternoon.

Présentation de @Memphis à 14h45 au Groupama OL Training Center, en compagnie de Jean-Michel Aulas et Bruno Genesio.

📺 @OLTV_officiel pic.twitter.com/VUg7Z55bsC — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 20, 2017

Depay joined United in the summer 2015 transfer window, but has failed to make an impression during his 18 months at Old Trafford.