Memphis Depay announces transfer from Man Utd to Lyon

Posted by - January 20, 2017 - All News, France, Manchester United, Photos, Transfer News and Gossip

Memphis Depay has completed his move from Manchester United to Olympique Lyonnais.

The Netherlands confirmed his transfer to Lyon by sharing a photo of a huge lion tattoo on his back and writing in French: “We are Olympique Lyonnais.”

Lyon followed up by sharing a photo of Depay posing in front of the club crest. They announced that the 22-year-old would be officially presented at their training centre later this afternoon.

Depay joined United in the summer 2015 transfer window, but has failed to make an impression during his 18 months at Old Trafford.