Morgan Schneiderlin sends thank you message to Man Utd fans

Thanks to all the fans for your support I wish you all the best for the future ! pic.twitter.com/Insa1xAp1s — Morgan Schneiderlin (@SchneiderlinMo4) January 12, 2017

Everton new boy Morgan Schneiderlin has posted a thank you message to Manchester United supporters after completing his transfer to Goodison Park.

The France international thanked the Red Devils’ fans for their support and wished them all the best for the future.

Schneiderlin, aged 27, was fairly popular among United fans despite never really getting the opportunity to make a place in the team his own during his 18 months at Old Trafford.

He has joined the Toffees for an initial £20m fee.