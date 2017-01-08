Nathan Ake set to return to Chelsea from Bournemouth

UPDATE: Since this article was published Chelsea have confirmed Ake’s return.

.@NathanAke has been recalled from his loan spell at Bournemouth… https://t.co/wk1vQ8443d — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 8, 2017

Chelsea are expected to recall youngster Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth, according to The Guardian .

Head coach Antonio Conte said on Friday that he was evaluating the Dutch defender’s situation and is now expected to activate a recall clause in his loan deal.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe as indicated that he expects to lose Ake.

The 21-year-old signed a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge in 2015 and is tied to the Blues until June 2020.

He joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan in June 2016 and has made 12 appearances in all competitions for them to date.

Losing him would be a big blow for Howe, who will be without captain Simon Francis for the next two games due to suspension. Marc Wilson is also struggling with injury, so the Cherries will be short of options at centre-back.

Ake last played for Chelsea in May 2015 and spent last season on loan at Watford.