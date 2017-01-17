Nathaniel Clyne injury update from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has updated fans on right-back Nathaniel Clyne’s fitness.

Clyne was forced to miss last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford due to a rib injury he had sustained in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against his former club Southampton last week.

But Klopp had good news for fans today when he spoke at his press conference ahead of the FA Cup third round replay at Plymouth Argyle.

He confirmed that scans on Clyne’s body had found no further injury beyond the bruising that is causing pain at the moment. The Reds boss said he would give the England international time to recover from the discomfort he is feeling before pressing him back into action.

Klopp said: “After scans, we know there’s nothing else. We will give him time to get comfortable and running.”

Teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold deputised for Clyne against United.