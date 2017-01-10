Neven Subotic talks up Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic has stirred up rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League by praising Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Subotic, aged 28, worked with Klopp at Mainz and Dortmund, and has been linked with a switch to Anfield ever since his former boss took charge of the Reds in October 2015. His latest comments will do nothing to dampen the speculation.

He told the Daily Star : “Klopp has been my mentor for nine years, he supported me, encouraged me, had trust in me.

“With him and Dortmund I had the most amazing time. For that I am forever thankful.

“He was and is an important person in my life and I owe him a lot.”

Subotic was linked with a Premier League move in the last transfer window, but a deal fail to materialise after the Serbia international was forced to undergo surgery on a rib injury.

But his agent wouldn’t rule out making the switch to England this month.

Speaking to the same publication, Frieder Gamm said: “There were several options from all over Europe last summer but the rib operation had priority at that time.

“There was serious interest from several clubs but due to the operation a transfer did not take place.”

The article says that, along with Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton and Middlesbrough were among those reported to be interested in signing the centre-back.