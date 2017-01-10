No sign of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Man Utd report to face Hull City

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a notable absentee as the squad reported for duty ahead of this evening’s EFL Cup semi-final against Hull City at Old Trafford.

United’s players arrived at their usual pre-match hotel, The Lowry, in Salford, earlier this afternoon to prepare for the game. There was no sign of Ibrahimovic as the likes of David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney turned up together.

It is not yet clear whether his absence from the party arriving at the hotel means he will miss the game and, if so, why he is sidelined.

Manager Jose Mourinho previously name-checked the 35-year-old star as one of the players who would start against the Tigers tonight.

He told a press conference that the Swedish veteran – rested for last weekend’s FA Cup third round win over Reading – would be involved.

Mourinho said: “I play with the players that didn’t play today. I played with fresh players and I don’t want to say anything about first choice or second choice but we played with fresh players, the players who didn’t play against West Ham.

“In the next match against Hull City we are going to play again with fresh players. So it’s easy to know our team – Zlatan, Pogba, Herrera, Valencia. The guys that didn’t play today.”

Ibrahimovic’s most recent social media update showed him mocked up as a King of Sweden, so perhaps he has got bigger fish to fry this evening.