Olivier Giroud and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s surprising pick as their hardest Arsenal team-mate

Arsenal stars Olivier Giroud and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opted for an unexpected answer when asked to name their hardest team-mate past or present.
They selected German striker Lukas Podolski as the colleague they would least like to mess with.
Giroud and the Ox were taking part in a quick-fire question and answer session with each other when the question of their hardest team-mate arose.
The French striker said: “Maybe Lukas Podolski”.
Oxlade-Chamberlain was quick to concur.
Does that say something about the level of hardman in the Arsenal squad or has Podolski got a bit of a dark side?