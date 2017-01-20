Olivier Giroud and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s surprising pick as their hardest Arsenal team-mate

January 20, 2017

Arsenal stars Olivier Giroud and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opted for an unexpected answer when asked to name their hardest team-mate past or present.

They selected German striker Lukas Podolski as the colleague they would least like to mess with.

Giroud and the Ox were taking part in a quick-fire question and answer session with each other when the question of their hardest team-mate arose.

The French striker said: “Maybe Lukas Podolski”.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was quick to concur.

Does that say something about the level of hardman in the Arsenal squad or has Podolski got a bit of a dark side?