Philippe Coutinho set for Liverpool comeback vs Southampton

Klopp on Coutinho: "I think Phil is fit enough to be part of the squad."#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/AjXNAn0b3a — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2017

Philippe Coutinho is likely to be in the Liverpool squad to face Southampton in Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Southampton, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Brazil international has been sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in the victory over Sunderland in November.

Klopp told his press conference this lunchtime that Coutinho is fit enough to be included in the matchday squad at St Mary’s.

He is unlikely to be thrown straight into the team, especially for an EFL Cup tie and with a second leg at Anfield to follow, but could make his comeback from the bench to help rebuild his match fitness.

That would put him in contention to play a part against Manchester United this weekend. The Reds travel to Old Trafford to face their fierce rivals on Sunday afternoon.

Coutinho has six goals in 13 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions so far this season.