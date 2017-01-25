Philippe Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has signed a new contract at the club.

The Reds have not confirmed the precise length of the deal, saying only that it is a new long-term contract, but it is reported to be a five-year contract running until June 2022.

The 24-year-old’s new deal comes into effect from July 1, 2017

Coutinho last signed a contract in February 2015 and was already committed until June 2020, so the new deal is effectively a two-year extension with improve terms to reward the Brazil international for his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He moved to Anfield from Inter Milan in January 2013 and has scored 34 goals in his 163 Liverpool appearances to date.

Speaking after putting pen to paper on his new contract at the club’s Melwood training ground, Coutinho told Liverpool’s website : “I would like to thank everybody at the club, first of all.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract here. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here. I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me.

“I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it’s a great honour for me. It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything.”