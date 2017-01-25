Photo: Arsenal players out for dinner

Dinner with the boys 🍴 pic.twitter.com/Wo4JneQjr1 — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 24, 2017

Arsenal’s players went out for a team dinner last night.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was among those to share a group photo of the squad at the restaurant.

One notable absentee was Mesut Ozil, who cannot be seen in the photo. His official Twitter account suggests he might be away working on commercial activities at the minute, so it is probably nothing too sinister.

But there was a rare public appearance from Yaya Sanogo, who can be seen hugging Laurent Koscielny. The 23-year-old is something of a forgotten man having not played since being on loan at Charlton Athletic last April. He has since been sidelined with a mystery injury.