Photo: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez visits Legoland

Lindo día con mis sobrinos ❤🇬🇧 nice day with my nephews 😊 A photo posted by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez enjoyed a day out at Legoland Windsor with his niece and nephew yesterday.

The Chile international was visited by his young relatives and took them on a day trip to nearby attraction.

Sanchez posted a photo to his official Instagram account showing him, his niece and nephew posing in the HeartLake City area of Legoland.

He said he had had a “nice day”.

Sanchez and his Arsenal team-mates play Burnley tomorrow.