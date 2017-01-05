Photo: Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil returns to training

Returning to @Arsenal training ground after my flu. Not yet at 💯% but I'm back 👍😉 #COYG A photo posted by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:29am PST

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has posted a photo on Instagram to show that he has returned to training after illness.

The Germany international shared a picture showing him arriving at London Colney this morning.

Ozil has missed the Gunners’ last two games and ahead of Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth, manager Arsene Wenger revealed that he had not seen his star man for a week.

The former Real Madrid player confirmed that he had been suffering with the flu and was back in training, though not yet 100 per cent better.