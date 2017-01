Photo: Chelsea star at snowy Cobham

❄️☃️⚽ A photo posted by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:27am PST

Chelsea midfielder Willian has posted a photo of the club’s snow-covered training ground this morning.

The Brazilian star reported for duty at Cobham this morning and shared a selfie of the snowy pitches.

Unless there’s a pitch with a very effective underground heating system that Willian has declined to show us, it looks like Antonio Conte’s squad will be training indoors today as they prepare for tomorrow evening’s Premier League encounter with champions Leicester City.