Photo: Chelsea’s Antonio Conte wins record third consecutive Premier League manager of the month award

Posted by - January 13, 2017 - All News, Chelsea, Photos, Premier League

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been named as Premier League manager of the month for a record third consecutive month.

The Blues boss today scooped the award for December, having already been named manager of the month for October and November, and posed for photos with his trophy.

In that time, his side have stormed to the top of the Premier League table, where they currently have a five-point lead.

No manager in Premier League history has won the manager of the month award in three consecutive months.