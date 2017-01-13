Photo: Chelsea’s Antonio Conte wins record third consecutive Premier League manager of the month award

.@ChelseaFC's Antonio Conte has won the Barclays Manager of the Month for the 3rd month running, the 1st to do so in @premierleague history! pic.twitter.com/bQhQ6Xr5RF — Barclays Football (@BarclaysFooty) January 13, 2017

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been named as Premier League manager of the month for a record third consecutive month.

The Blues boss today scooped the award for December, having already been named manager of the month for October and November, and posed for photos with his trophy.

In that time, his side have stormed to the top of the Premier League table, where they currently have a five-point lead.

No manager in Premier League history has won the manager of the month award in three consecutive months.