Photo: Cohen Bramall in action for Arsenal U23 at Southampton

Arsenal’s January signing Cohen Bramall is making his first appearance for the club in tonight’s under-23 fixture at Southampton.

The photo above shows the left-back, wearing number 3, in the Gunners’ yellow and navy away kit. Bramall, aged 20, looks to be trying to get past his man on the outside down the left flank.

He was signed from non-league Hednesford Town for £40,000 earlier this month.

Bramall and his team-mates were trailing 1-0 at half-time, but have turned the game round and are winning 1-3 at the time of writing.

UPDATE: Bramall played for 83 minutes before being substituted.