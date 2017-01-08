Photo: Danny Welbeck returns to Arsenal action vs Preston

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck made his first appearance of the season in yesterday evening’s FA Cup third round win over Preston North End.

The England international came off the bench at Deepdale and was on the pitch as the Gunners scored their late winner.

Welbeck had been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury against Manchester City at the end of last season.

