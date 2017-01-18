Photo: Diego Costa in Chelsea training ahead of Hull game

📷 Here's a look at training today. Up next – Hull City! pic.twitter.com/Mm2OvEsq1B — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 17, 2017

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is back in training after his much-publicised spat with the club’s coaching staff.

The Spain international had been training alone since complaining of a back injury last Tuesday.

But he resumed first-team training yesterday ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Hull City.

Costa was photographed on the training pitch at Cobham, where he can be seen standing alongside team-mates Cesar Azpilicueta and Victor Moses.