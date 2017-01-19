Photo: Diego Costa smiling with his Chelsea team-mates

A photo posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:18am PST

Chelsea captain John Terry has shared a photo showing a smiling Diego Costa in training with his team-mates.

The Blues skipper uploaded the picture of the winning team, of which he and Costa were both members, from today’s training game at Cobham.

Costa can be seen on the back row with a smile on his face.

He returned to group training on Tuesday having trained alone since the previous Tuesday. He was complaining of a back problem, but also fell out with Antonio Conte’s coaching staff and was linked with a move to China.