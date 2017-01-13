Photo: First his place in the Liverpool team, now Loris Karius has lost the knees of his trousers

Rollin' into the weekend…✌🏼️ Big game on Sunday 😉👉🏼#MUNLIV #LK1 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Ch1L17U9Gu
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius seems to have fallen prey to a 1990s’ dressing room prank.
The German youngster has had the knees cut out of his favourite trousers. We’re blaming Jason McAteer for this one – those pesky Spice Boys.
Karius has been reducing to driving the streets of Merseyside with his bare knees on display to entertain passing truckers.
He shared photographic evidence alongside a tweet in which he looked ahead to Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.
Karis wrote: “Rollin’ into the weekend… Big game on Sunday.”
And yes, we do know he’s just been über-cool really, but by all means leave a comment letting us know his trousers are supposed to be like that.