Photo: First his place in the Liverpool team, now Loris Karius has lost the knees of his trousers

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius seems to have fallen prey to a 1990s’ dressing room prank.

The German youngster has had the knees cut out of his favourite trousers. We’re blaming Jason McAteer for this one – those pesky Spice Boys.

Karius has been reducing to driving the streets of Merseyside with his bare knees on display to entertain passing truckers.

He shared photographic evidence alongside a tweet in which he looked ahead to Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

Karis wrote: “Rollin’ into the weekend… Big game on Sunday.”

And yes, we do know he’s just been über-cool really, but by all means leave a comment letting us know his trousers are supposed to be like that.