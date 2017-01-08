Photo: Former Chelsea man Oscar training at new club Shanghai SIPG

Chelsea midfielder Oscar has started training with his new club Shanghai SIPG.

The Brazil international recently completed his transfer to the Chinese Super League outfit and has now shared a photo showing him at work on the training pitch.

Oscar, aged 25, can be seen decked out in Shanghai SIPG’s maroon training kit.

Writing on Twitter, he wished his followers a good morning.

Judging by the beaming smile on his face, it certainly was. Perhaps his first pay packet had hit his bank account before training.