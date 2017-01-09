Photo: Joel Matip returns to Liverpool training

Klopp: "Joel [Matip] took first steps in team training this morning. Milner no problem anymore. Hendo is in a good way."#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/qHdwJLuR1O — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2017

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has returned to training.

The Cameroonian centre-back has been sidelined through injury in recent weeks. He suffered ligament damage in his left ankle that has kept him out of action since the draw with West Ham United last month.

But he was back in action at Melwood today.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Matip’s comeback.

He told his press conference: “Joel took first steps in team training this morning.”

Klopp also revealed that James Milner is fit and that captain Jordan Henderson is in good condition.