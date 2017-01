Photo: John Obi Mikel poses with Tianjin TEDA shirt after signing from Chelsea

John Obi Mikel has become the latest Premier League player to move to the Chinese Super League.

The Nigeria international’s switch from Chelsea to Tianjin TEDA has been confirmed this morning.

After finalising his transfer to the Far East, Mikel posed alongside his new team’s shirt.

The 29-year-old has spent the past 10-and-a-half years playing in blue and white for Chelsea, so it is a subtle shirt to white and blue for him.

Mikel will reportedly earn £140,000-a-week in China.