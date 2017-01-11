Photo: Jurgen Klopp sends a note to Liverpool players on the pitch at Southampton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent a note onto the pitch with tactical instructions for his players in the second half of this evening’s EFL Cup tie at Southampton.

With the Reds trailing in their semi-final first leg, Klopp wanted to shuffle his attack.

In an unusual move, he gave his players a piece of paper detailing his plan. Striker Daniel Sturridge took charge of implementing the changes.

On the rare occasions this has happened before, it has usual been a short note on a small scrap of paper, but Klopp opted for a bigger piece of paper.