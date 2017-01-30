Photo: Liverpool’s Adam Lallana named England player of the year

Liverpool attacking midfielder Adam Lallana has been named as England’s player of the year for 2016.

In what it is safe to say was not a vintage year for the England national team, Lallana was voted as the pick of the bunch in a fan vote.

The former Southampton captain secured 39 per cent of the vote.

He was one of the few players to show any sort of form during England’s doomed Euro 2016 campaign and has carried his performance levels into his club games this season.