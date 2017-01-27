Photo: Liverpool’s Cameron Brannagan joins Fleetwood

Liverpool youngster Cameron Brannagan has signed for Fleetwood Town on loan.

The 20-year-old midfielder has joined the League One side, who are managed by former Manchester City striker Uwe Rosler, for the remainder of the season.

Brannagan has been on the books at Anfield since 2001, despite being born in Manchester. He has nine first-team appearances to his name, all of which came last season.

The Reds rejected a £1m bid for the England Under-20 international from Wigan Athletic last summer.