Photo: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho inside training equipment trailer

working sunday!⚽🌧 A photo posted by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:10am PST

We know Jose Mourinho has spoken of the troubles of finding appropriate accommodation in Manchester since his move from London, but this might be a step too far.

The Manchester United boss shared a photo of him emerging from a trailer full of training equipment at the club’s Carrington base yesterday.

He said it was a “working Sunday” for him. Hopefully the photo isn’t of his commute – surely even running the media gauntlet of staying at The Lowry would be preferable to living in the trailer.