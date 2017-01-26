Photo: Man Utd legend coaching Oldham youngster

Scholes taking our session today 👌🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zQROTsVGT9 — brendy glackin (@brendyg123) January 24, 2017

Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes has posed with the Oldham Athletic youth team after coaching them.

The ex-England international took the session with his hometown club earlier this week.

After training, Scholes and the young players posed for a group photo, which was posted to Twitter by Northern Ireland under-19 international Brendan Glackin.

The 42-year-old has previously coached United’s youngsters on an informal basis alongside his former team-mate Nicky Butt, but has mainly concentrated on a punditry career since hanging up his boots.