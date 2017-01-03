Photo: Man Utd’s Ander Herrera gives medical update after West Ham game

3 points and 3 stitches on the way to Manchester 👍🏼🔴@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/fsVH39uUOk — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 2, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has taken to social media to give an update on his medical treatment following last night’s 0-2 win at West Ham United.

The Spanish star quipped that he was leaving the London Stadium with “3 points and 3 stitches”.

He posted a selfie showing said stitches holding together a wound above his right eye.

The 27-year-old suffered the nasty cut during a collision in the first-half of yesterday evening’s game. He needed treatment on the touchline to stem the flow of blood from his injury.