Photo: Man Utd’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins goal of the month for his scorpion kick vs Sunderland

.@HenrikhMkh's unbelievable scorpion kick has been voted the Carling Goal of the Month Award for December, take a bow! pic.twitter.com/sb3n1m3JLr — Carling (@carling) January 13, 2017

Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won the Premier League’s goal of the month competition for December.

The Armenia international’s scorpion kick against Sunderland was deemed to be the best goal scored last month.

Mkhitaryan scored the third goal in a 3-1 win for United on Boxing Day at Old Trafford. He acrobatically directed Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cross into net with the back of his heel in the 86th minute, though replays appeared to show he was offside at the time. Here’s the goal in question:

More Goal of the Month joy for @HenrikhMkh – his stunning effort v Sunderland has been named the best in the @PremierLeague during December! pic.twitter.com/Ytuo2md44y — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

Given that Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud scored a very similar goal – which he admitted was inspired by Mkhitaryan – against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, that’s probably the January goal of the month award already wrapped up.