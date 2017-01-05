Photo: Man Utd’s Sam Johnstone poses in Aston Villa kit

Posted by - January 5, 2017 - All News, Aston Villa, Championship, Kitman, Manchester United, Photos

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has posed in an Aston Villa kit after completing his loan move to the West Midlands club earlier today.

The 23-year-old has joined the Villans for the rest of the season.

Johnstone shared a photo from his post-signing shoot on Twitter and said he was “buzzing” to join Villa, who he described as being a massive club.

He donned the Championship side’s training kit and held aloft the goalkeeper’s jersey.