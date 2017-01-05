Photo: Man Utd’s Sam Johnstone poses in Aston Villa kit

Buzzing to join this massive club. Thanks for all the messages 😁 pic.twitter.com/Bjvy68JWtb — sam johnstone (@samjohnstone50) January 5, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has posed in an Aston Villa kit after completing his loan move to the West Midlands club earlier today.

The 23-year-old has joined the Villans for the rest of the season.

Johnstone shared a photo from his post-signing shoot on Twitter and said he was “buzzing” to join Villa, who he described as being a massive club.

He donned the Championship side’s training kit and held aloft the goalkeeper’s jersey.